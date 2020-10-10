CN Board announces appointment
Canadian National Railway announced Tuesday that Margaret A. McKenzie has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of CN, effective Oct. 6.
McKenzie, 58, has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector in the areas of management, finance, accounting, compensation and corporate governance. She was a founder and the chief financial officer of Range Royalty Management Ltd., a private entity focused on acquiring oil and natural gas royalties in Western Canada from 2006 to 2014 and the chief financial officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd., a private exploration and production company, from 2000 to 2006.
McKenzie has served on both public and private boards since 2006. She currently serves as a director of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Ovintiv Corporation (previously Encana Corporation) and InterPipeline Limited.
“Margaret’s extensive business and strategic planning experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep understanding of customers’ needs and expectations, combined with her financial acumen and expertise, make her an exceptional addition to CN’s Board,” said Robert Pace, chair of CN’s Board of Directors. “We look forward to her contributions to the Board’s deliberations as CN continues to play an essential role in the North American economy.”
McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a chartered ccountant, and CPA since 1985. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013. CN operates a rail line that dissects Will, Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
