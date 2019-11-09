Riverside Medical Group add nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare is pleased to welcome board-certified family nurse practitioner Marissa Ruebhausen. Ruebhausen will be seeing patients at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists in Kankakee.
Ruebhausen pursued and completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Elmhurst College in Elmhurst. She then furthered her education by completing her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Ruebhausen is board-certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Board of Nurse Practitioners as well as a board-certified Advanced Practice Registered Nurse by the Illinois Board of Nursing.
In addition to her education, Ruebhausen is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Ruebhausen will be seeing patients at Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P520 in Kankakee. For more information, visit doctors.riversidehealthcare.org or call 815-932-6632.
