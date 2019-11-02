Chamber announces November Business After Hours
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its next Business After Hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, hosted by the Watseka Masonic Lodge at 2125 E. 1730N Road (a quarter mile East of Legion Park) in Watseka.
All Chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50-50 drawing.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community.
For more information, contact Amanda at the chamber office 815-432-2416.
Leading Ladies Luncheon to be held
The Leading Ladies Luncheon, presented by CSL Behring, will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kankakee Country Club.
The Athena Leadership Award, Athena Young Leadership Award and the Women in Netowowrking (WIN) Scholarship Award will all be presented. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kankakeecountychamber.com or call 815-351-9068.
