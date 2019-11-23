CN announces departure of executive
Canadian National Railway recently announced that Michael Foster, executive vice-president and chief information and technology officer, is leaving the company on Nov. 29. Foster is leaving for personal reasons, moving back to the United States, to be close to where his family is located and to pursue other career opportunities.
CN has announced that Rob Reilly, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, will assume interim responsibility for the company’s information and technology function, while the company carries out a global search for a chief information and technology officer.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors and CN, I would like to thank Michael for his contribution and dedication over the last two years at CN,” said JJ Ruest, president and CEO. “He has been responsible for leading CN’s digital transformation and important technological advances such as Positive Train Control, and other key innovation initiatives that are now well advanced. Michael leaves a strong team in place.”
Reilly gained experience in rail operations and field application of rail technologies at another Class I railway. He will continue to deliver on the implementation of advanced information technologies.
CN, along with its operating railway subsidiaries, serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, including Kankakee, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss.
