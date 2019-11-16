Midland States appoints Eric Lemke chief financial officer
Midland States Bancorp Inc. recently announced that Eric T. Lemke has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Midland States Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary.
“Eric’s previous experience as a partner in the financial services group at RSM and as a bank CFO, coupled with the financial and business acumen he has shown since joining Midland, make him a great choice for this role, said Jeff Ludwig, President and CEO. “We are fortunate to have deep bench strength across our internal finance, accounting and audit groups and can fill this important position internally.”
Lemke, a CPA, joined Midland in 2018 as director of assurance and audit. Immediately prior to joining Midland he was the CFO of Metropolitan Capital Bancorp Inc. and Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust in Chicago. Prior to that he was a partner in the Financial Services Practice of RSM US LLP, having first joined RSM in 1993.
Lemke holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts. He also serves on the finance committee of the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana.
Midland States Bancorp Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank.
