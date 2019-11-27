Watseka Chamber announces Business After Hours
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced there will be a Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 4, hosted by Iroquois Federal at 201 E. Cherry St. in Watseka.
All Chamber members, their employees, and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50-50 drawing.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community. For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.
Presence Heritage Village earns recognition
Presence Heritage Village, 901 North Entrance Ave. in Kankakee, a nursing community owned by Ascension Living, has named by U.S. News and World Report as one of “America’s Best Short-Stay Rehabilitation Centers.”
U.S. News and World Report identified the Best Nursing Homes for 2019-2020 after evaluating more than 15,000 homes nationwide, in every state and nearly 100 major metropolitan areas. Only 19% of those evaluated earned at least one “High Performing” rating.
“It is an honor to be nationally recognized by this leading publication,” said Robin Gifford, executive director, Heritage Village. “I am grateful for our talented, caring associates, who are driven by a commitment to deliver quality care.”
The ratings are based on an analysis by U.S. News of publicly available data, including information that is not factored into Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services star ratings.
For more information about Heritage Village, visit ascensionliving.org/heritagevillage.
