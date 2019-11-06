Novak joins Buckingham Strategic Wealth
Zach Novak has joined Buckingham Strategic Wealth, the St. Louis-based wealth management firm as an associate wealth adviser in its Bourbonnais office.
Novak will help build and implement investment policy statements and financial planning solutions for clients, including portfolio management and rebalancing, retirement analysis, and risk management, wealth transfer and tax strategies.
Prior to joining Buckingham, Novak worked at OppenheimerFunds, serving in several different roles, providing investment, practice management and adviser education consulting services to financial advisors across the country.
Novak earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Southern Illinois University, and he remains active in the SIU Alumni Association. He holds the certified financial planner professional designation.
Novak joins advisers Mark Smith and Ryan Jennings, team associate Susan Bourgeois and client specialist Sandy Dhom as part of Buckingham’s Bourbonnais team.
Buckingham is a partner firm within Focus Financial Partners and sister company to BAM Advisor Services, home to The BAM Alliance and Loring Ward, which together serve a nationwide community of more than 300 independent registered investment advisers and thousands of other financial advisers throughout the United States.
