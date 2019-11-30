CN meets Positive Train Control requirement
Canadian National Railway announced recently that it has successfully met the federal requirement to operate Positive Train Control on all 35 of its U.S. subdivisions required to be equipped with PTC. This important achievement comes 13 months ahead of the December 2020 deadline.
“This milestone is a testament to the tenacious dedication of our CN railroading family,” said Rob Reilly, executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “It has been a tremendous journey, full of challenges, and obstacles we overcame.”
PTC is a safety overlay designed to prevent certain accidents resulting from human error, such as overspeed derailments. The system can initiate a full service brake application to stop a train if the crew does not take action. It is the largest technology program deployed in CN history and is a major investment in our network.
CN is currently interoperable with Amtrak, CSX, NS, BNSF, CP and WSOR. It expects to become fully interoperable with all tenant railroads by December 31, 2020.
CN, along with its operating railway subsidiaries, serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, including Kankakee, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America.
For more information, visit cn.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!