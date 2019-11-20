Riverside gets top grade for safety
Riverside Medical Center was awarded an A in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Riverside’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“Making sure patients have a safe experience when in the hospital is of the utmost importance,” says Riverside President and CEO Phil Kambic. “Receiving this outstanding rating shows we are doing the right things to ensure patients are kept safe. It is a real testament to the great work of our physicians, nurses and staff.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an A to F grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
“’A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level — from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors — and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”
Developed under the guidance of a panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see Riverside’s full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.
