Riverside Healthcare adds specialist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Dr. Stefanie Lem, a neuropsychologist, is now seeing patients at Riverside Neurology Specialists in Kankakee.
Lem earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago. She then completed both her Master of Arts in clinical psychology and her Doctor of Psychology at Midwestern University in Downers Grove. Lem also completed a behavioral health residency at Franciscan Health St. James in both Olympia Fields and Chicago Heights, followed by post-doctoral psychology fellowship, which was completed at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
In addition to her education, Lem is a member of the American Psychological Association, the APA Division 20: Adult Development & Aging,and the Illinois Psychological Association.
Lem will be seeing patients at Riverside Neurology Specialists at 375 N. Wall St., Suite P510 in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, please call 815-935-0750. For more information, visit riversidehealthcar.org.
Riverside Healthcare serves the needs of individuals and communities throughout the counties of Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Grundy and beyond. As part of the system, Riverside Medical Center, a 312-bed hospital, provides inpatient and outpatient care and is a nationally recognized, award-winning Level II Trauma hospital with nationally-leading programs in heart care, cancer care, neurosurgery and orthopedics.
