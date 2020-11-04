Patriot Truck earns recognition
A.N. Webber’s Patriot Truck took third place in Commercial Carrier Journal’s 2020 Flashiest Fleet Awards.
“We couldn’t be more pleased by the award,” said Todd Perzee, president of A.N. Webber Inc. “This is another highlight for those men and women who served. A significant amount of our employees are veterans and this is one way we could show how proud we are of them. It’s a traveling billboard in their honor.”
The top five honorees were chosen by a panel of 15 members of the CCJ editorial, art and marketing staffs. More than 70 entries were submitted for the annual award, and this ranks the first time A.N. Webber has been selected.
“A.N. Webber’s trucks and trailers haul a strong message of U.S. veteran support and a positive trucking image. The bold graphcis and the slogan, ‘Protected by Vets, Supplied by Truckers,’ set this truck apart and the crisp, red, white, and blue trailer detail continues the patriotic theme,” said Carolyn Magner Mason, senior director of Conant with Randall-Reilly.
“From the top of the company to the bottom, we pride ourselves on recognizing and showing appreciation to all of our veterans,” said Jason Jarnagin, director of administration and compliance at A.N. Webber’s Kankakee headquarters.
A.N. Webber was founded by the Albert N. Webber Sr. in 1947. His son, A. Neal “Jerk” Webber Jr., served in the U.S. Army four years. Following his service Neal came home to drive for the family company, eventually becoming CEO. Zach Webber, vice president of logistics, who represents the fourth generation of Webber family members, remembers his grandfather fondly.
“He always supported veterans causes, be it Folds of Honor or Wreaths Across America,” he said. “This is a continuation of what my grandfather started.”
A.N. Webber has a fleet of 165 trucks and 400 trailers with additional terminals in Pleasant View, Tenn., and El Paso, Texas.
Chad Brosseau, president of Fastlane Wraps in Chebanse, helped design and implement the artwork.
“It’s gone above and beyond what I ever imagined,” he said. “We knew it would create buzz, its super cool.”
