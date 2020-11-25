ComEd offers assistance to small businesses
CHICAGO — With many restaurants, bars, retailers and other small businesses across northern Illinois struggling to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd announced recently a new bill-assistance program to help eligible small businesses facing financial difficulties.
“Small and family-owned businesses are the backbone of our communities. When they struggle, our neighborhoods struggle,” said ComEd CEO Joe Dominguez. “By offering a new bill-assistance option targeting small and family-owned businesses, we hope to do our part to ensure that the businesses that we all love and depend upon continue to be a part of our lives.”
ComEd’s Small Business Assistance Program provides eligible small-business customers that are past due on their energy bills with a one-time grant equal to 30 percent of their total ComEd balance (up to $1,000) for a limited time. Customers whose electric service has not been disconnected can then set up their remaining balance due on a payment plan of up to six months.
Small-business customers can visit ComEd.com/SmallBizAssistance or call 1-877-4-COMED-1 (1-877-426-6331) to learn more or apply for the Small Business Assistance Program.
Earlier this month, ComEd announced its new Helping Hand program to provide more immediate aid to eligible residential customers most in need during the ongoing pandemic. For a limited time, this financial-assistance program provides an additional one-time grant of up to $300 to help reduce past-due balances of income-eligible customers.
Assistance through the Helping Hand program is administered directly through ComEd. Residential customers can apply for Helping Hand grants at ComEd.com/PaymentAssistance.
ComEd’s bill-assistance programs also include flexible payment options, financial assistance for past-due balances and usage alerts for current bills. For more information, call ComEd at 1-800-334-7661 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
