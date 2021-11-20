Spiros Law adds 2 attorneys
CHAMPAIGN – Spiros Law recently announced that its expanding and is adding Bill Tapella as senior trial attorney and Billie Constant as an associate attorney.
After more than 27 years of practice in Coles County, Tapella is bringing his extensive trial experience and a long history of representing plaintiffs throughout Central and Southern Illinois to Spiros Law.
“Bill has been a friend for many years, we have referred cases to each other knowing they would be well taken care of, and we have worked as co-counsel in the past,” said Jim Spiros, founding partner at Spiros Law. “Now, I am excited to continue our long history by welcoming him as part of the Spiros Law team.”
As a result of joining Spiros Law, Tapella will be closing his Charleston-based law practice Tapella & Eberspacher LLC. The transition will allow for Tapella and Constant to continue serving the Charleston, Mattoon and Coles County areas while expanding their reach throughout Central Illinois with Spiros Law and its offices in Champaign, Danville and Kankakee.
“I personally look forward to the exchange of ideas and the opportunity to work with the attorneys and staff at Spiros Law, who share our goals of excellence, outstanding service, and caring representation of clients,” Tapella said.
For more information, visit spiroslaw.com.