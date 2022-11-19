Riverside Medical Center joins nurse residency program

To help ease the transition of newly-licensed nurses from the classroom to clinical practice, Riverside Medical Center recently announced the implementation of a new Nurse Residency Program based on the Vizient and American Association of Colleges of Nursing Nurse Residency Program™.

The goal of the program is to promote quality and safety, along with reducing turnover for first-year nurses. All newly-licensed nurses hired by Riverside Medical Center will participate in the 12-month program.

