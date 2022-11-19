...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Riverside Medical Center joins nurse residency program
To help ease the transition of newly-licensed nurses from the classroom to clinical practice, Riverside Medical Center recently announced the implementation of a new Nurse Residency Program based on the Vizient and American Association of Colleges of Nursing Nurse Residency Program™.
The goal of the program is to promote quality and safety, along with reducing turnover for first-year nurses. All newly-licensed nurses hired by Riverside Medical Center will participate in the 12-month program.
“The shift from classroom didactic into the practice environment is the most difficult transition for newly licensed nurses,” said LaTivia Carr, vice president and chief nursing officer. “Therefore, it is important that we support this transition with the resources, guidance and infrastructure that ensures they are successful.”
The Vizient-AACN Nurse Residency Program has provided healthcare organizations with a program for new graduate nurses since 2002.
“As a three-time magnet-designated organization, we are always looking for new ways to better support our clinical nurses,” said Laura Fitzpatrick, nursing professional development manager.