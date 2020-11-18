2 area communities among national award winners
Heritage Woods of Manteno and Heritage Woods of Dwight are among 26 Gardant-managed communities that received the 2020 AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award at the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award level.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program is a three-step process that recognizes long-term care providers that have demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Each progressive step requires a more detailed, more comprehensive demonstration of quality integration and performance.
To qualify, Gardant communities began the process by assessing their mission,characteristics and key challenges while also demonstrating an ability to implement performance improvement plans. The Bronze Award recognizes those providers for developing a foundation to begin a continuous journey of quality improvement.
“We are extremely proud of the accomplishment of a large portion of our portfolio receiving NCAL’s Bronze Quality Award this year,” said Rod Burkett, CEO of Gardant Management Solutions. “This recognition is due to the dedicated efforts provided by the staff and management teams at these communities throughout the year, and it is indicative of their dedication to serving our residents and committing to ongoing quality improvement. We are extremely thankful every day for their compassion and dedication!”
