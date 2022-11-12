Vivid Seats announces Make-A-Wish partnership

Vivid Seats Inc., a Chicago-based company that connects millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across numerous events each year, recently announced it’s partnering with Make-A-Wish, an organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, to bring awareness to the power and impact of a wish for children and families.

Through its charitable foundation Vivid Cheers, Vivid Seats is pledging $250,000 to support the granting of wishes through live event experiences.

