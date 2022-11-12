...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Vivid Seats Inc., a Chicago-based company that connects millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across numerous events each year, recently announced it’s partnering with Make-A-Wish, an organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, to bring awareness to the power and impact of a wish for children and families.
Through its charitable foundation Vivid Cheers, Vivid Seats is pledging $250,000 to support the granting of wishes through live event experiences.
Throughout its Make-A-Wish partnership, Vivid Seats is committed to helping to make wishes come true and bring added strength and courage to children battling critical illness through the power of a wish.
“As a marketplace that connects people to the live events, artists, and teams they love, we understand just how much joy these events bring and how they enhance the quality of life for so many,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. “With that understanding, we believe we have a responsibility to give back and are grateful to have such an incredible partner in Make-A-Wish. This partnership will allow us to share once in a lifetime experiences, with children and families in their time of need.”
Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 350,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses in the U.S. and its territories.
Research shows that wishes can improve the odds of survival and increase hope, strength, joy, confidence, self-esteem, quality of life and well-being for young patients.
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is an online ticket marketplace, connecting fans to the live events, artists and sports.