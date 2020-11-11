Marion elected to state chamber board post
Sarah Marion, president and CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, was elected to the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors at IACCE’s annual meeting during the Fall Conference on Nov. 5.
“Sarah exemplifies that it takes to be a true leader in the chamber industry – not only has she worked to create impactful solutions in he rown chamber, but she has shared her expertise with chamber executives across the state,” said Lisa Weitzel, president of IACCE. “Her service to IACCE continues to enhance the professionalism of the industry which also results in increasing the success of businesses who are chamber members.”
“Sarah’s commitment to excellence and clear vision will continue to lead IACCE as it continues to support the development of chamber professionals in Illinois.”
The Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives was established in 1915 and serves more than 140 chambers of commerce and their professional staff throughout the state. IACCE supports the development of chamber professionals by creating opportunities for growth and recognition
