First Community Bank and Trust offering relief program
First Community Bank and Trust recently announced that in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and the approval of its board of directors, has been able to provide some additional assistance to area business customers in need.
The board of directors of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago has approved a COVID-19 Relief Program which provided $20,000 to First Community Bank and Trust for distribution to its current business customers in the greatest need.
It has also approved an additional $20,000 in matching grant funds for a total of $40,000, so that 40 business customers will receive a grant of $1,000 each. Checks will be distributed within the coming days. Recipients were randomly chosen from dozens of applicants.
In its news release about the program, the bank said: “Our local businesses are such a vibrant and integral part of our community. We know how important it is to support them today and always. As a community bank we are not only your financial partners, but also your friends and neighbors. This means that we’re here to celebrate your successes, but also to be a helping hand and to work to find solutions in your times of need.”
First Community Bank and Trust is a privately-owned bank established in 1916. First Community Bank and Trust has been serving Beecher Peotone and the surrounding communities for more than 100 years. It offers community banking services, including mortgage consumer, and commercial lending, as well as electronic banking services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!