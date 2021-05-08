Gordon Electric Supply adds returns and purchasing coordinator
Rob Midvale has been hired by Gordon Electric Supply as the returns and purchasing coordinator.
He will be working with the purchasing and warehouse teams to manage inventory accuracy and coordinating returns.
Before joining the Gordon team, Midvale worked as a production scheduler and ISO quality coordinator, developing manufacturing processes to improve quality, materials procurement, and production repeatability.
His experience and skills “will be a great addition to our team,” said Kim Boswell, materials and purchasing manager. “We are very excited to have Rob join us in the purchasing department. He’s enthusiastic with a positive attitude.”
Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee.
For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit gordonelectricsupply.com.