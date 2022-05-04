The First Bank of Manhattan announced at its annual meeting of shareholders on March 15 the election two new members to their Board of Directors. The newly elected Board members are Linda Barr and David Zang.
“To replace two valued Board members, one of whom retired and another who passed away, we immediately thought of Linda and Dave,” said Jack Kramer, First Bank of Manhattan president. “Both are longtime members of our community. We are confident that their valuable perspectives will benefit the bank for years to come.”
Barr grew up on the family farm in Manhattan and attended Peotone High School. She recently retired after a long career as an executive administrator with a multinational healthcare company. She has lived in the area for most of her life and currently lives in Homer Glen. Linda’s father, Burton Barr, retired from the Board in December after 37 years of service.
“I am honored to join the First Bank of Manhattan Board and work with this exceptional financial institution,” Linda Barr said. “First Bank of Manhattan has been very important to the growth of our community for decades, and I look forward to sharing my experiences and contributing to the bank’s future direction and growth.”
Zang is a resident of New Lenox. He is currently the executive vice president of First Bank of Manhattan with overall responsibility for the bank’s lending function since joining the bank in 2005. Prior to joining FBM he spent 17 years with NLSB in New Lenox. He has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Master of Business Administration. Zang and his wife, Sandi, are parents of four adult children. Zang has been a director of the Lincoln-Way High School Foundation for 16 years.
“It is an honor to join the First Bank of Manhattan and New Lenox Board of Directors,” he said. “I’m looking forward to my expanded role in an organization that has been an important partner of the Manhattan community for over 114 years.”
First Bank of Manhattan’s Board of Directors now consists of bank employees Jack Kramer and Zang. Independent Board members include Barr, Robert Sweedler, John Walsh, Stephen Issert and Michael Judge.
Founded in 1907, First Bank of Manhattan is a $241 million independent community bank with offices in Manhattan and New Lenox.