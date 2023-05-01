Compeer Financial hires new officers

Compeer Financial, a farm credit cooperative based in the Midwest, recently announced the hiring of Betsy Horton as the organization’s chief financial officer and Susan Sachatello as chief marketing officer.

Horton, of Edina, Minn., fills the role previously held by Jase Wagner, who was appointed as the cooperative’s CEO in January 2023. She has experience in finance and leadership, having held chief financial officer positions at S&W Seed Company and Miller Milling Company, and several leadership positions during her 20-year tenure at Cargill.

