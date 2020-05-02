ONU names new VP for Academic Affairs
Olivet Nazarene University recently announced Stephen Lowe as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs to replace the outgoing Carol (Maxson) Summers, who’s retiring.
ONU President John C. Bowling announced the details of Lowe’s transition to the faculty and staff, noting his professional experiences as well as his interpersonal skills. Lowe officially assumed his new vice president position on Friday.
Lowe is an academic, a historian, an author and a champion for the liberal arts. He graduated from Olivet in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in history education before completing a master’s degree at Ohio University as well as a doctorate in American history.
For 27 years, Lowe has worked at Olivet in various capacities. Most recently he served as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, the university’s largest academic division, and as the director of the University Honors Program. He also gave leadership to the recent general education review.
For many years, Lowe was a full-time faculty member and before his tenure as dean, he served as the chair of the Department of History and Political Science.
In addition to his administrative and teaching responsibilities, Lowe has maintained a role in research and writing. His first book,” The Kid on the Sandlot: Congress and Professional Sports” was published in 1995. That work was followed by “Sir Walter and Mr. Jones: Walter Hagen, Bobby Jones, and the Rise of American Golf,” which won the 2000 USGA International Book Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!