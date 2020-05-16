Carvana is now available in Kankakee market
Carvana, an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced recently that it is offering as-soon-as-next-day touch-less home delivery to 100 additional cities — including Kankakee — across 24 states.
Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with virtual vehicle tours, financing and home delivery.
Carvana was founded seven years ago and offers a self-service platform where consumers can shop from home, then get their car as soon as the next day, delivered straight to their driveway. It’s a service Carvana says many consumers are seeking. With many consumers are staying home, Carvana provides a safe, easy way to buy a car entirely online, according to a press release.
“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “That’s why we are bringing as-soon-as-next-day touch-less home delivery to even more consumers and launching 100 markets.”
Other Illinois cities added to Carvana’s home delivery are Bloomington, Champaign, Danville, Peoria and Springfield. It is now available in 261 markets across the country.
