U of I Extension offering online series on consumer finance
Let’s Talk Money is a free eight-week online series being offered by University of Illinois Extension consumer economics professionals to help families begin talking about important financial matters.
“The more you know, the more empowered you are to improve your financial wellness and grow your financial opportunities, even in difficult times,” said Kathy Sweedler, Extension consumer economics educator. “Those interested in mentoring others may wish to consider becoming a money mentor.”
One may register online at forms.illinois.edu/sec/9047566 prior to the webinar date to receive connection information.
Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in programming, contact the webinar organizer. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your needs.
The first segment is at 6:30 p.m. June 4, and the topic is: Who are you with money: Begin with a spending plan. The first step to taking control of your money is matching your values and goals to your financial decision-making. In this interactive workshop, assess who you are with money, and where you want to be in the future.
The series runs through July 31. Other topics include borrowing, unequal access to credit, what’s your best debt repayment strategy, credit scores revealed, best kept secrets for financial success, facing financial fears, and make your savings grow.
