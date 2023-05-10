b katcher

Katcher advances to new role with serving 4-H youth

The Illinois Extension recently announced the advancement of Brooke Katcher to a new position serving Grundy, Kankakee and Will counties.

“I am excited to announce that Brooke has accepted the offer to advance to the new role of 4-H recruitment & engagement program coordinator serving our unit,” said Extension County Director Marilu Andon, “Brooke’s robust experience with the 4-H program and her amazing skill set which she has honed over her years of service will help 4-H adapt to the changing needs of youth and communities to help our children thrive.”

