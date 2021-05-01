Manteno chamber to host Thrill of the Games tournament
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Thrill of the Games Olympics-style tournament sponsored by O’Dekirk, Allred & Associates from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on May 15.
Participants will check in at the Square on Second (if raining, Leo Hassett Community Center) and will travel to 12 participating Chamber businesses.
Social distancing protocol will be followed.
The cost is $20 per participant, or $80 per team; all team members must be over 21 years old to participate.
Registration can be found at mantenochamber.com under Events, and 10% of all proceeds raised through registration will be donated to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local nonprofit that builds beds for kids.
Check-in starts at noon, and the games commence at 1 p.m.
Each participant receives one drink token, a raffle ticket to be entered into the door prize drawing sponsored by Taylor Ford of Manteno, and entry into the after party at Copeland’s Bar & Grill.
The 12 businesses that will be hosting games for the tournament are: CertaPro Painters, National Bank of Manteno, The Pub at Midtown, Manteno American Legion, Sammy’s Pizza, HomeStar Insurance Services, Back Forty Saloon, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Hometown Lenders, Ryleigh’s Gaming Café, and Copelands.
Prizes for the best team “uniform” the best team name, the overall score, and the best business hole design will be awarded.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1965, is an organization representing Manteno’s business community.
Its mission is to work with local businesses, the community and the village to bring prosperity to Manteno.