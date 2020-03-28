Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce sets Summer Showcase
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Summer Showcase event is tentatively scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 3 in the First Trust parking lot on the corner of Third and Walnut streets.
This event replaces the business expo. The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce strives to help its members and potential members grow and promote collaboration in Iroquois County as the chamber celebrates 75 Years 1945-2020. The Chamber is looking for businesses who would like to showcase their business. Booths are now available.
The Summer Showcase is open to Chamber members and non-Chamber members. Businesses can take advantage of the early-bird registration for a chance to get their booth rental for free. Participants will get an opportunity to win door prizes from our area local businesses along with a 50-50 drawing and more.
The public is invited to this free event. For more information on the Summer Showcase, contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office by calling 815-432-2416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!