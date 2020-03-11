Raiche named 40 Under 40 award winner in St. Louis
Former area resident Jonathan Raiche was recently named by the St. Louis Business Journal to its 40 Under 40 award list. Honorees are chosen based on nominations from the public.
Raiche, a native of Kankakee, and is the son of Madonna and David Raiche, of Bourbonnais. Jonathan is a 2003 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign and in 2007 received a B.A. of urban planning and in 2008, a master’s degree in urban planning.
He is currently the city planner for Kirkwood, Mo. Raiche and his wife, Chelsea, have three daughters and live in Ellisville, Mo.
CN recognized for its employee diversity
Canadian National Railway was recently recognized as one of Canada’s best diversity employers for the fourth consecutive year.
“We are so pleased that Canada’s Top 100 Employers has recognized our commitment to being a best-in-class employer,” said Dorothea Klein, senior vice-president and chief human resources officer at CN. “Our people are what make CN an industry leader, and having a diverse workforce which reflects the fabric of the communities we serve and the stakeholders we work with is important.”
CN serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago (including Kankakee), Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn.-Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss. For more information, visit cn.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!