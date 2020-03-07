Thrivent named one of the most ethical companies for 9th straight time
Thrivent, a financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global company that defines the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Thrivent has been recognized nine years in a row and is one of only five honorees in the financial services industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.
“We’re honored to be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year in a row,” said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. “It’s a testament to our ethical culture of doing the right thing for our customers so we continue to earn their trust and confidence. I’m grateful for our employees who make a daily commitment to put our values into action.”
Thrivent Financial is represented in the area by Larry Burton, a financial associate, with an office at 112 E. Walnut St. Ste A in Watseka. His office phone number is 815-432-0355 or by email at larry.burton@thrivent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!