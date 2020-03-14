Watseka Mutual celebrates 130th anniversary
Jackie Rakers, executive director of the Illinois Association of Mutual Insurance Companies recently presented to Watseka Mutual Insurance Co. a Certificate of Achievement for 130 years of service to the policyholders.
In celebration of the 130th anniversary the management and staff thanks the policyholders for their loyalty to Watseka Mutual for their past, current and future business
The IAMIC is a trade association comprised of farm mutual insurance companies. Mutual insurance, like the farming industry, has been a part of the Illinois landscape for mre than a century. IAMIC provides member companies with the educational opportunities, professional development, legislative support and industry recognition.
Agencies that write for Watseka Mutual are Wehling Insurance Agency in Beecher, Fiscal Insurance Concepts and Taylor Insurance in Bradley, Central Insurance Agency in Clifton, Iroquois Insurance in Watseka and Danville, Arie Insurance and Roger Schuldt Insurance in Watseka, Williamson Agency in Sheldon, Loman-Ray Insurance and King-Danforth Agency in Cissna Park, Terry Schuldt Insurance in Onarga, 4 Corners Insurance in Rankin, and Danner Insurance in Rossville.
Watseka Mutual Insurance Co. is at 108 N. Fourth St. in Watseka. For more information, call 815-432-5487.
