UPS honors drivers for safety
UPS announced recently 66 elite drivers from Illinois are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Included in that list is Randall Welch, of Bourbonnais. He works out of the Kankakee location.
Illinois boasts 553 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 15,143 years of accident-free driving. There are 5,230 total full-time UPS drivers in Illinois.
“I can’t say enough about all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Scott Bremerman, president, UPS West Region. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”
The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually. Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving during their careers.
Founded in 1907, UPS issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began honoring safe drivers in 1923. UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.
