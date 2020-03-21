Riverside Medical Group welcomes nurse practitioner
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Joanna Lambert, a board-certified family nurse practitioner.
Lambert will be seeing patients at Primary Care East Court in Kankakee.
Lambert completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing degree at the University of Illinois, Chicago College of Nursing in Urbana.
She then completed her Master of Science in nursing — family nurse practitioner at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Lambert is board certified in family practice by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
In addition to her education, Lambert is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and the Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nursing.
Lambert is now accepting new patients at Primary Care East Court Kankakee at 1701 E. Court St. in Kankakee.
To schedule an appointment, call 815-935-9394. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!