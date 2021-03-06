First Trust and Savings Bank announced promotions
Kerry Bell, president of The First Trust and Savings Bank, recently announced that its board of directors recently promoted Cody Fredrick to assistant vice president.
Frederick, a graduate from ACES (College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences) at the University of Illinois, has been employed with the bank for five years, specializing in the ag and commercial lending business relationships. In addition, he is the current president of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.
Bell also announced that Anissa Galyen has been hired as a loan officer. She brings 22 years combined of finance and banking experience to the First Trust team. Galyen is a Watseka native having obtained her associates degree in finance and accounting from Kankakee Community College in 2000.
Galyen is a board member and treasurer of the Unit 9 Academic Foundation.
“I am very pleased to announce these promotions to our First Trust team, and I am confident they will help us strengthen and increase our customer relationships,” Bell said.
The First Trust and Savings Bank, with offices in Watseka and Clifton, is a $280 million financial institution serving Iroquois County and the surrounding counties.