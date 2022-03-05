U of I looking for Money Mentor volunteers
The University of Illinois is looking for Money Mentor volunteers who live or work in Grundy, Kankakee, Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties.
Money Mentor volunteers build financial capacity in local communities by providing financial education and coaching to individuals. Mentoring consists of working one-on-one with people who have asked for help with their personal finances and community outreach through displays, community talks or other projects.
The next training will be taught virtually and will include both self-directed work on the Learn @ Illinois Extension platform and class discussions online using Zoom. Each week there will be homework in the form of activities, readings and online discussions. Assistance is available for anyone who is not familiar or comfortable with Zoom meetings or online coursework.
The next training will begin April 28. A one-time $40 fee helps cover training and material costs. Partial scholarships available if needed. Volunteers may register at web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=25223
For more information regarding the program, contact Kathy Sweedler, consumer economics educator, at sweedler@illinois.edu or 217-333-7672.