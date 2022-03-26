Riverside expands interventional pain team
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Mihir Joshi, a board-certified interventional pain specialist.
Interventional pain doctors help patients suffering from pain-related disorders such as back pain, joint pain and other areas.
Joshi completed his doctor of medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J., and completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, where he served as chief resident. He then did a fellowship in pain medicine at UT Health San Antonio, in San Antonio, Texas.
In addition to his education, Joshi has several published works and research experience, and he is also a member of professional organizations including: American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Spine Intervention Society, North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and the Illinois State Medical Society.
Joshi is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and pain medicine through the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group Orthopedic Specialists at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. To schedule an appointment, call 815-802-7090.
