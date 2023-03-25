Thrivent named one of the most ethical companies

Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global firm that defines and advances the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Thrivent has been recognized for 12 consecutive years and is one of only seven honorees in the financial services industry on the list. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

Recommended for you