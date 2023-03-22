Compeer Financial awards grant to high school ag teachers

BLOOMINGTON – Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America awarded a $50,000 to a joint project of the Illinois Association of Vocation Agriculture Teachers and the Illinois Science Teaching Association through its MORE for Agriculture Grant.

This grant, now in its fifth year, supports IAVAT and ISTA, and it will go toward developing a course and curriculum on agricultural biology to be offered as an option to replace the traditional high school biology course.

