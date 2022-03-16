Illinois Extension offers workshop on pelleted seeds
Illinois Extension will help gardeners understand the benefit and cautions for using pelleted seeds in a free online webinar.
The workshop begins at 1:30 p.m. March 29. Register online at go.illinois.edu/fourseasons.
Pelleted seeds are coated with a biodegradable material and easier to hold and plant. The colorful coating also protects the seed, improving germination rates.
Pre-treated seeds may be exposed to water, then dried before being coated which also aids in germination.
Pelleted seeds are only viable for one year, said Mary Fisher, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator.
To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Gemini Bhalsod at gbhalsod@illinois.edu.
Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.
The workshop is part of Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening workshop series.