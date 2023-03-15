Riverside team marks 100th valve replacement procedure

The Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute team in Kankakee recently celebrated the successful completion of the 100th transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for treating aortic stenosis.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for achieving this milestone,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside senior vice president and chief operating officer. “The Riverside Heart & Vascular team, led by Dr. Vikas Patel, has worked hard to bring this innovative and patient-centered care to our community so patients no longer need to travel out of the area for their heart care needs.”

