Diana Loschen, agriculture teacher at Tri-Point High School, was named the state winner of the National Association of Agriculture Educators Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent Illinois Association of Vocational Agriculture Teachers conference held in Carbondale.
Loschen served as the agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Tri-Point High School for more 33 years, and she retired on June 30. NAAE recognizes retired NAAE members who have made significant contributions to agricultural education at the state, regional, and national levels with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Loschen’s application was submitted to represent Illinois in regional competition. An open house to celebrate Loschen’s retirement will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at the Kempton Legion Hall. All are invited.
Chavers named to Illinois Principals Association board
The Illinois Principals Association, which serves more than 6,000 educational leaders throughout Illinois, recently announced school leaders to serve as board members for the IPA, effective July 1.
Michelle Chavers, principal at Limestone Middle School in Kankakee, as state director for the Three Rivers Region. Chavers previously served as region director for the Three Rivers Region.
Named to the board of directors were:
President, Dr. Marcus Belin, Huntley High School, Huntley; immediate past-president, Dr. Amy Dixon, Jefferson & Lincoln Attendance Centers, Carmi; president-elect, Raúl Gastón, Jefferson Middle School, Villa Park; treasurer, Craig Beals, Nuttall Middle School, Robinson; secretary, Mandy Ellis, Dunlap Grade School, Dunlap.
The IPA’s mission is to develop, support, and advocate for innovative educational leaders. For more information about the IPA, visit ilprincipals.org.