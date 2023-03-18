Lifelong Learning Institute courses for seniors available at KCC

An information session for spring courses designed for active senior citizens will be 10 a.m.-noon March 31 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College. It is a free event, and refreshments will be served.

The special guest speaker on March 31 will be Bob de Oliveira, who will share information on his spiritual pilgrimage of 140 miles in seven days from Portugal to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

