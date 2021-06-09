Manteno Chamber holds annual Celebration of Membership dinner
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Celebration of Membership dinner on May 27 at the Manteno Sportsman’s Club.
Dr. Jeff Williamson, founder and president of CMG Group, presented the keynote address.
Jodi Gill was honored as outgoing treasurer, and Becky Williamson was honored as outgoing chair. Josh Stauffenberg accepted the nomination of chair and Chris LaRocque accepted the nomination of co-chair. New board members Lynette DeRose, Rob Smith, Brent Davis, Cameron Ohlendorf and Stacy Barclay were all inducted as 2021 Board of Directors.
The Young Leaders Scholarship was presented to Edward Horath, Katharine Ott and Madeleine Willis. The KCC Foundation Scholarship went to Kayla Michalesko.
The Manteno Chamber also recognized the following: Business of the Year, Cinema Home Solutions; Leading the Way Business of the Year, ReCharge Coffee; Most Innovative Business of the Year, High Performance Lubricants; and Community Impact Business of the Year was presented to The Bennett-Curtis House.
In addition, the Chamber honored two Nonprofits of the Year for their service in the community: Manteno Public Library and Manteno Public School District.