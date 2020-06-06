Juergens celebrates 35th service anniversary at LSC Communications
Jeff Juergens celebrated 35 years of service at LSC Communications on May 29. He began his career in the Dwight Manufacturing Division on Aug. 11, 1980, as a seasonal material handler in the pressroom.
Juergens became a full-time material handler in February of 1986. He was promoted to press helper in September of 1988. In April of 1989, he was promoted to apprentice rolltender, graduating as journeyman in April of 1991.
Juergens was promoted to assistant press operator in November of 1995 and then to quality analyst in May of 1999. He was promoted to his current position of manufacturing supervisor in January of 2005 and has since supervised in both the bindery and pressroom departments.
Jeff and his wife, Cheryl, live in Cullom. They have three children, Brittany, Jessica and Dylan, and two grandchildren.
LSC Communications is a commercial printing company based in Chicago, and it was established in 2016 as part of a corporate spin-off from RR Donnelley. For more information, visit lsccom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!