...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
After 39 years of practicing dentistry, Dr. Rod Yergler will be retiring effective June 1. A graduate Watseka Community High School in 1976, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Wheaton College in 1980.
Yergler then attended Loyola University College of Dental Surgery, graduating in 1984. He started in August of 1984 at a dental practice in Manteno before opening his own office in Crescent City on June 1, 1985, where he’s been ever since.
Yergler chose to come back to Crescent City because there is always a need for dentists in rural areas, and he also had family in the area.
When Yergler was in kindergarten, he wanted to be a firefighter, but his mom said she wanted a doctor in the family. So, starting in first grade, he said he was going to be a dentist and never wavered from that goal. While in high school, he worked in the lab in Watseka for Dr. John Martin, who was instrumental in helping him choose a dental school.
The biggest change in dentistry over the years has been technology like the use of computers in the operatories, digital x-rays and intraoral cameras. These were not available at the start of his dental career.
Yergler said his business was successful thanks to his dedicated and hardworking employees over the years as well as his loyal patients. His wife, Susan, has helped in various roles with the dental practice since the beginning.
Diana Weakley has been his dental assistant for more than 36 years, and Sandie Bohlmann worked as the receptionist for more than 23 years. There have been many hygienists over the years with Megan Reutter and Kali Nims the most recent. His daughter, Margo Legan, started working for him in 2020 after the COVID lockdown.
The Yerglers moved to Crescent City in 1985, and they raised two kids, gained a son-in-law and daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. Margo and her husband, Brandon, live outside of Watseka with their two children, Karsyn and Kade. Their son, Cameron, and his wife, Samantha, live in Chicago.
In retirement, Yergler wants to spend more time with family, friends and, of course, attending grandkids events. He loves to golf and do some traveling.
The Yerglers are grateful for the support over the years and to everyone who trusted him and his staff with their dental care.