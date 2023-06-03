Dr. Rod Yergler

Crescent City dentist retiring after 39 years

After 39 years of practicing dentistry, Dr. Rod Yergler will be retiring effective June 1. A graduate Watseka Community High School in 1976, he received a Bachelor of Science degree from Wheaton College in 1980.

Yergler then attended Loyola University College of Dental Surgery, graduating in 1984. He started in August of 1984 at a dental practice in Manteno before opening his own office in Crescent City on June 1, 1985, where he’s been ever since.

