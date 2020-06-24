Diocese of Joliet names new superintendent of schools
Bishop Richard E. Pates, apostolic administrator, recently announced the appointment of Michael J. Boyle as the new superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Joliet, effective July 6.
Boyle will be joining the Diocese of Joliet staff after serving as the director of the Andrew M. Greeley Center for Catholic Education at Loyola University Chicago and as the assistant director of the University’s Center for Catholic School Effectiveness. Prior to working at Loyola, he was a principal at St. Michael Parish School in Wheaton.
Boyle has also worked as a school psychologist at both the high school and elementary levels. He served as a special education administrator in several public-school districts.
He is a member of the governing boards of both the Journal of Catholic Education and the National Catholic Partnership on Disability, and a member of the Professional Development Advisory Board for the National Catholic Education Association.
“We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Boyle join our staff here in the Diocese of Joliet,” Bishop Pates said. “He believes strongly in the importance of Catholic education and identity and has an inspiring vision for making our schools stronger than ever. As a longtime leader in Catholic education in this region, Dr. Boyle is uniquely qualified to lead our Catholic Schools office through these times of challenge and opportunity.”
Boyle and his wife, Annamarie, are members of St. Michael Parish in Wheaton and have five children, all of whom are graduates of Catholic schools.
“I am thrilled to come home again to the Diocese of Joliet and to work with the schools of the diocese,” Boyle said. “I can personally attest to the transformative power of Catholic education and I look forward to supporting the good work of the educators of the diocese.”
The Diocese of Joliet serves nearly 17,000 students in 42 elementary schools, eight high schools and two preschools in five counties including DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will.
