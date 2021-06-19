Breeden is new assistant VP for Peoples Bank
Sarah Breeden has been promoted to the position of assistant vice president, digital services manager for Peoples Bank of Kankakee County. In this role Breeden will supervise the bank’s online and digital channels, including online banking, mobile banking, mobile deposit, billpay, eDeposit and online account opening.
“Our customers want to use all these great digital services we offer, and with Ms. Breeden’s appointment to this position, we will be able to better utilize her skills and experience to focus on our digital services,” said Staci Lightfoot, V.P. Customer Care Team.
Breeden brings nearly 15 years of experience working in the bank’s customer care department and working directly with customers to trouble shoot and solve technology related issues.
“We’ve got great products, and our customers deserve the best” Breeden said. “I look to ensuring we keep up with customer expectations.”
Breeden is a graduate of Iroquois West High School and has a certificate in accounting from Kankakee Community College.
Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is at 333 E. Court St. in Kankakee, and it has branches at 315 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais and at 198 South Creek Drive in Manteno. For more information, visit peoplesbankdirect.com.