Cain named partner at Spiros Law P.C.

Spiros Law P.C., a personal injury law firm in central Illinois, recently announced the promotion of Danielle E. Cain to partner. Cain joined the firm in 2020.

A native of Champaign, Cain is a graduate of the University of Illinois where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology in 2008 and continued on to receive her J.D. in 2011, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law.

