Phillips Chevrolet Certified as J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence
Phillips Chevrolet has been certified in the J.D. Power 2020 Dealer of Excellence Program for the second year in a row. The program recognizes a number of vehicle dealerships throughout the U.S. that provide exceptional customer service.
“Phillips Chevrolet is the first and only Chevrolet dealer in Illinois to earn thisdistinction,” said Curtis Pascarella, president of Phillips Chevrolet. “In one way or another, everyone in this dealership contributes to making our customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement.”
Known for its research for 50 years, J.D. Power and,subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers. According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there’s so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for a dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership’s commitment to the customer purchase experience.
Phillips Chevrolet earned this distinction by ranking among Chevrolet’s top performers in customer satisfaction areas, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website, negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner, offering a fair trade-in value, and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.
Phillips Chevrolet has been in business for more than 50 years , with three locations in Frankfort, Lansing, and Bradley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!