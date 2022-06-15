...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerous heat with heat index values up to 107 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Midland States Bancorp announces appointment to Board of Directors
Midland States Bancorp Inc. announced recently that Sherina Maye Edwards has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and Midland States Bank.
Edwards is the chief strategy officer of MasTec Inc., an infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. Most recently, she was the President and CEO of INTREN, a subsidiary of MasTec. With the addition of Edwards, the Board of Directors now has 11 members, with 10 of the directors classified as independent.
“We are very pleased to add Sherina to our Board of Directors,” said Jeffrey C. Smith, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “Sherina led a very successful, growing company in a highly regulated industry and now is overseeing the operational strategy of a portfolio of eight companies. She also has exceptional experience in both the public and private sectors. She possesses a unique combination of expertise and experience that we believe will be a valuable addition to the Board.”
As chief strategy officer, Edwards leads the strategic planning, integration and alignment across all entities and acceleration of business results to drive growth and profitability. She is a former commissioner of the Illinois Commerce Commission and was appointed by President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx as co-chair of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Voluntary Information-Sharing System Working Group.
Prior to joining INTREN, Edwards practiced law as an energy attorney and partner at Quarles & Brady in Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Spelman College and a Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law.
Midland States Bancorp is headquartered in Effingham, and is the parent company of Midland States Bank, which has several branches in the Kankakee area.