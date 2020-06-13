Riverside Medical Group adds cardiothoracic surgeon
The Riverside Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Sinan Simsir, a cardiothoracic surgeon, will be seeing patients at the Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute and performing surgeries at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Simsir is board certified in thoracic and general surgery and will be here in June to perform open heart surgeries. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in treating patients with various heart, lung and vascular diseases and is known for treating every patient like family.
Simsir completed his medical degree at Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey, while working for the U.S. State Department. He went on to complete his training in general surgery at the University of Minnesota and then completed a cardiothoracic residency at the University of Massachusetts. He then finished a fellowship in thoracic transplantation and ventricular assist devices at Duke University. He is fluent in English, Turkish, Spanish, Italian and French.
Simsir has authored over 40 peer-reviewed medical publications and has received numerous awards and recognitions. He is a member of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Southern Thoracic Surgical Association. He also serves on the Thoracic Organ Review Board for the United Network for Organ Sharing.
He will see patients at the Riverside Heart & Vascular Institute,500 N. Wall St. in Kankakee. To schedule an appointment, call (815) 933-4400. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
